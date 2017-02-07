Hitting the track on all cylinders

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army veteran Brandi Evans, El Paso, Texas, powers her way around the track for...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army veteran Brandi Evans, El Paso, Texas, powers her way around the track for the first of her five gold medals in the racing wheelchair, July 2, at Lane Tech College Prep High School, Chicago, Illinois, during the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DOD Warrior Games are an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force will compete June 30 – July 8 in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone) see less | View Image Page

By Robert A. Whetstone

Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs



CHICAGO - - True to form, the windy city blew and swirled in all different directions at the Lane Technical College Preparatory High School track. The Department of Defense Warrior Games track events were held at this storied institution. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force, showcased their skill in the Paralympic-style event, July 2.



The weather started warm and became uncooperative. Storm clouds swooped in with winds gusting up to 30 mph, but the athletes seemed unfazed. “The weather just doesn’t matter,” said U.S. Army veteran Michael Stephens, from Belgrade, Montana. “You just got to go through it.” Stephens also mentioned if a participant is thinking about the weather and not focusing on the event, they are as good as done.



At the start of the meet, and temperatures at a tolerable 88 degrees, water and sports drinks were a staple for Soldier-athletes. It wasn’t long before the temperature dropped, rain clouds threatened, and the Team Army staff was rubbing, calves, quadriceps, and hamstrings galore.



“My job is to keep the athletes injury and pain-free,” said Jane Kordish, Team Army sports massage therapist. “I help them perform to the best of their ability.”



Lower extremity injuries and strains are a concern for track athletes, especially with the constantly changing weather. “They were no cramping incidents,” said Kordish. “The athletes do a good job of looking out for each other. The even asked me if I made sure I ate!”



The Warrior Games track event included races in the standing and wheelchair racing categories at distances of 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, and a mixed classification 4 x 100-meter relay.



Athletes competed in different classification categories based on functional abilities, including impaired muscle power/range of movement, limb deficiency and visual impairment.



Athletes with lower function and/or impaired balance use specialized equipment, such as a wheelchair racing chair.



Team Army hauled in 16 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze medals. U.S. Army veteran Brandi Evans, El Paso, Texas, used her arms to the max, earning 5 gold medals, sweeping the racing wheelchair events.



With little rest since sporting events began on June 30, these Soldier-athletes have relied on every ounce of wit, grit, nutritional expertise and as much rest as possible to keep pace with their competitors. A much needed break and family time on the 4th of July will be just what the sports massage therapist ordered to keep Team Army’s muscular cylinders, rolling along.