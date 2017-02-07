Opening Ceremony sets the tone for a “first of its kind” Warrior Games

Courtesy Photo | Comedian and former television host Jon Stewart emcees the 2017 DoD Warrior Games. ...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Comedian and former television host Jon Stewart emcees the 2017 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force will compete June 30 - July 8 in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. (U.S. Army photo by Evan George) see less | View Image Page

By Whitney Delbridge Nichels

Warrior Care & Transition



CHICAGO - More than 21,000 people packed Soldier Field for an event filled with big names, bright lights and shining stars competing on behalf of the four branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Special Operations Command, as well as the Australian Defence Force and the United Kingdom Armed Forces.



Comedian and former television host Jon Stewart took the stage to emcee the Warrior Games opening ceremony for the second year in a row.



Stewart may be best known for his quick witted humor, but those close to the Games know the 54 year old as a tireless advocate for wounded warriors, who he describes as brave men and women who chose “not just to survive, but to thrive.”



“You can’t always choose the battle,” Stewart said. “Sometimes the battle chooses you – but you can always choose the fight you bring to the battle.”



This year was the first time the Games has been held outside of a military installation, but Soldier Field, named in honor of U.S. Soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, couldn’t have been a more fitting site.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago native former President Barack Obama provided prerecorded remarks, sending words of gratitude and encouragement to the wounded, ill and injured competitors.



“We too casually use the word ‘heroes’ when we talk about sports, but there are true heroes here today,” Obama said. “Men and women who served their country with honor and selflessness; men and women have risked their very lives so that others might live.”



Other key speakers included the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, as well as Dennis Muilenburg, the Chairman, President and CEO of Boeing, and Ken Fisher of the Fisher House Foundation (both Warrior Games sponsors).



The crowd rose to its feet as each team made its grand entrance onto Soldier Field. Army was up first, led by Moxie, Sgt. Christy Gardner’s service dog who works double duty as Team Army’s “unofficial mascot.”



For Gardner and Moxie, the ceremony was special in more ways than one. The Maine native was chosen to be one of a few athletes that would get to meet Blake Shelton backstage before he and Kelly Clarkson took the stage to perform.



As Team Army’s self-proclaimed “biggest Blake Shelton fan,” Gardner said the moment was like a dream come true.



“I went crazy when I found out,” Gardner said. “My mom is super jealous!”



For her and her teammates, watching one of country music’s biggest stars that also happens to be a well-known military advocate was a win-win.



“The fact that he’s been such a big supporter is really awesome,” Gardner said. “And seeing the large crowd that came out and brought us even more support made me really happy to be a part of this.”