Army competes for more than medals

By Robert A. Whetstone

Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs



CHICAGO - - Team Army used every ounce of determination to power their way to the medal round in wheelchair basketball of the Department of Defense Warrior games, July 1, at Chicago’s McCormick Place Conference Center. Some rivalries never fade, and Team Army will battle its old foe Team Navy, July 7, for the gold medal in the United Center.



But rivalries seem to be a little different during Warrior Games. “This (Warrior Games) is bigger than just competing,” said U.S. Army veteran Charles Hightower. “I love being here with my sister services.



The scope of purpose for DOD Warrior Games is evident when you watch these athletes compete. Warrior Games is an annual Paralympic-style event designed to show the resilient spirit of the nation’s wounded, ill and injured service members. “This is about the mission,” explained Hightower. “This is about taking care of the U.S.”



During wheelchair basketball there are hard fouls. Some fouls are hard enough to knock players over and even out of their wheelchairs. But what you see this breed of athlete do is move quickly to help one another up, regardless of the color uniform or armed service they belong to. There is always a shared high-five, fist bump and a smile.



When asked how he felt about his athletes, Team Army coach Rodney Williams echoed the sentiment of Hightower. “I think this is the most awesome group of guys I’ve ever been associated with,” said Williams. “They got spirit, they got strength, and they are hustlers.”



Wheelchair basketball is just as artful as any other sport. It can drain you to sheer exhaustion. “This is a time for them (athletes) to build strength within themselves,” continued Williams. After each match, players were hydrating, eating protein bars and bananas, trying desperately to maintain their bodies.



In the rules of wheelchair basketball, there are nine different levels of classification associated with an athlete’s injury or illness. There is a 24-point team limit: meaning at no time in a game shall a team have players on the court and participating whose total assigned point value exceeds the 24-point limit. Players in each point group have different volumes of action, and this is what determines the final point value.



Team Army bounced their way to the gold medal match, but the higher-calling of camaraderie is more important to these Soldier athletes. “They learn how to play the game, learn about their self and how to be a team,” said Williams. “They’re here to just show everyone what the Army’s all about.”



The Soldier for Life program mission is about connecting, building relationships, and instilling the Army values, ethos and leadership within communities. These Soldiers, are Soldiers…for life.