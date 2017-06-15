29th CAB Commander visits remote site

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | SOUTHWEST ASIA- A UH-60M Medical Evacuation helicopter belonging to A Co, 2nd General...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | SOUTHWEST ASIA- A UH-60M Medical Evacuation helicopter belonging to A Co, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment is swapped out to a desert helipad in the tri-border region. The 2-149th GSAB is a National Guard unit deployed as part of the 29th CAB, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHWEST ASIA - When the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade was told they were going to deploy to the Middle East, they did not realize how far they would be spread across the region to promote military-to- military partnerships, support the fight against ISIS and provide essential services, including lifesaving aeromedical evacuation missions.



Col. Mark Beckler, 29th CAB Commander, recently visited a small group of Soldiers located at a remote base in the tri-border region where Iraq, Jordan and Syria come together. The visit provided an opportunity for the commander to meet with a small crew of aviators and support personnel who provide aeromedical evacuation and maintenance support to special operations forces and coalition partners at this site.



“The base has a few amenities, a chow hall, a well-stocked gym and they are working on the moving the Morale, Welfare and Recreation center from a tent to a hardened building,” said Sgt. 1st Class Catherinya Nucharnat, the signal section noncommissioned officer in charge.



Remote locations present challenges for both aircraft maintenance and Soldier support. The team operates their own Forward Arming Refueling Point (FARP) to support all of the land and air vehicles on the base.



“We built [the FARP] from scratch, these [Soldiers] are learning how to operate heavy equipment and putting to good use many lifelong skills here,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Smith, the NCOIC of fuel operations with A Company, 449th Aviation Support Battalion.



Capt. Patrick Gunn, the commander of A Co, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion,149th Aviation Regiment, said he was grateful to 29th CAB and his parent battalion, 2-149th GSAB, for “bringing some fresh aircraft” to his team at the remote site.



“We have to rotate the aircraft from these austere conditions back to a place where we can accomplish more extensive maintenance,” said Beckler.



Beckler and Gunn discussed concerns about Soldiers’ administrative and equipment maintenance issues, rotation of personnel to avoid burnout and frequent aircraft swaps to minimize the wear and tear on the helicopters.



29th CAB Soldiers will continue to accomplish a diverse-array of missions throughout the region, regardless of the conditions.