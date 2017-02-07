(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Charles Hightower: A story of Redemption

    Team Army Hightower

    U.S. Army veteran Staff Sgt. Charles Hightower, Fayetteville, N.C.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Annette Gomes
    Warrior Care and Transition

    CHICAGO - Staff Sgt. Charles Hightower was destined to join the military. With several family members paving the way and armed with tales of his grandfather's service, he entered the military after completing a year of college.

    "As a child I saw how easy it was to go down the wrong path. I wanted a different life for myself. The military was a positive outlet for me to stay out of trouble," Hightower said.

    Another outlet that kept Hightower on the right path was his love of basketball. "I played basketball while growing up. I had a dream of playing in the NBA, I would play intermural ball as much as I could but life had another calling for me," he said.

    In February 2011 while deployed, he suffered multiple injuries including ankle fractures and a traumatic brain injury. He was medically evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, ironically the hospital he was born in 28 years earlier.

    "I was in a very bad place, I was emotionally spent and I was also dealing with some personal issues. Doctors told me I would never play basketball again and I would need a cane to walk," he added.

    Unwavered by their diagnosis, and determined to thrive, he recovered at Fort Hood's Warrior Transition Battalion. He credits the staff at the WTB for his positive outlook on life and physical transformation.

    "Fort Hood's WTB and their staff were relentless. Sgt. 1st Class Chentell Merriman, squad leader Larry Suggs and company commander Capt. Jose DaCunha provided unwavering support. I began walking, running and participating in adaptive reconditioning sports, including wheelchair basketball. It supplied another way for me to enjoy the sport I loved before I was injured," he said.

    This week, the North Carolina native is going for gold in shot put, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track, field, and shooting at the 2017 DOD Warrior Games in Chicago. This is his first appearance at the Games.

    "It's not about the competition, it's about life and knowing you can overcome any obstacles in your life," Hightower said. "I am so grateful to be part of Team Army. It's the most calming experience and I feel so honored to be part of this journey. The icing on the cake is to have my mother and son in Chicago cheering me on in the stands,” he said.

    Hightower will finish a dual degree in Business Management and Information Systems in 2019 at the University of Texas, Arlington campus.

