Exchange Gives Shoppers Chance to Win $15,000 in Gift Cards

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving 50 lucky shoppers the chance to win a $300 Exchange gift card – enough for a brand-new grill – during the Firestone Grill Sergeant Sweepstakes.



From July 1 to Aug. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of 50 gift cards at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be named on or about Sept. 7.



“There’s no better way to relax after a long, hard week of duty than to fire up the grill, kick back and enjoy some quality time with family and friends,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Enter today—it may be you who ends up one step closer to the ultimate backyard paradise.”



Authorized shoppers age 18 and older may enter. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

