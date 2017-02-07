(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former national shooting standout steps up to the firing line at 2017 DOD Warrior Games

    Warriors Practice for 2017 DoD Warrior Games

    Photo By EJ Hersom | . Army Sgt. Patrick Haney concentrates before lining up his air rifle during shooting...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Whitney Delbridge Nichels
    Warrior Care and Transition

    CHICAGO – For high school athletes, setting a national record in their respective sport is an achievement that’s not easy to come by – unless the athlete is Sgt. Patrick Haney.

    The New Mexico native set 12 national records as a rifle shooting standout in his hometown of Albuquerque.

    “At first, it was just something to do,” Haney said. “My parents were going through a divorce, so it was just something to take my mind off that. Then I developed a passion for it.”

    That passion, met with hard work, led to several big wins at the junior level for Haney. But a freak accident in Kuwait would cause him to walk away from his passion for nine years.

    While working out at a gym in Kuwait, a 55-pound weight fell on his head, leaving Haney with Post-Concussion Syndrome.

    “It caused me to have balance problems, light sensitivity, anxiety “Haney said, naming just a few of his symptoms.

    After transferring to the Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Haney became the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for the archery and air gun site at the WTB.

    He took up archery, and soon after, at the encouragement of his teammate Master Sgt. Shawn “Bubba” Vosburg, he picked up a rifle again.

    It proved to be a breakthrough in Haney’s recovery.

    “Getting to do something I was so passionate about took away some of the stress and helped with my memory loss,” Haney said.

    His biggest memory boost came after Army Trials when his WTB allowed Haney to travel back home to Albuquerque to train with his high school shooting coach.

    “Stepping back in my old range, seeing that it hasn’t changed and seeing my old trophies, it was an amazing experience,” he said.

    The training paid off. Haney placed first in the preliminary air rifle competition at the 2017 DOD Warrior Games, qualifying him to compete in the finals.

    But even in competition, his passion for coaching was ever-present.

    “I was watching other shooters and offering advice where I could,” Haney said.

    For him, that is the best part of participating in the Games: connecting with others who share his love of the sport.

    “The camaraderie is amazing,” Haney said. “If I can help or make someone laugh or smile, I’ve accomplished my goal.”

