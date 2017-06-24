NCOs lead the way

LPD sessions allow Soldiers to get new and updated information and to speak amongst the group about policy changes and topics that may help leaders as they move forward.



“LPD session are the perfect opportunity for our newer or less experienced leaders to gain insight from the lessons learned from others and give others a different point of view,” said Washington. “It gives leaders at all levels an opportunity to discuss a topic or two in an open forum.”



LPDs are one way that leaders ensure the lower enlisted Soldiers understand the regulation changes. These changes were not limited to AR 607-1, but the uniform standard, weapons standards and discipline amongst the Soldiers here while deployed.



“During deployment LPD is important because we are often faced with situations that we do not normally encounter in a garrison environment,” said Washington. “We have a very diverse group of leaders who have worked in several different capacities and coming together allows us all to gain knowledge from lessons learned from the experiences of others. Any knowledge not shared is wasted.”



When leaders come together to get updated information, it not only helps the leader become well informed, but the information passes to the younger Soldiers and help them understand the changes to regulations and field manuals.



“Soldiers get well informed leaders who now have not only their knowledge, but the knowledge of their peers and senior leaders within the organization,” said Washington. “Leaders get an opportunity to network and get to know others that they may not have an opportunity to engage with on a daily basis.”



During the LPD, leaders also received information on field manual 3-22.9 (Rifle Marksmanship) and the BAF standards of carrying a weapon while deployed.



“Weapon proficiency is a perishable skill and weapon training is a critical task that builds the core foundation of individual proficiency,” said Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Trillo, force protection noncommissioned officer in charge, STB. “Good preparation, planning, and rigorous training carries Soldiers through the challenges of combat and support operations under hazardous conditions. Simply put, we must know why we exist as Soldiers, which is to deploy, fight and win our Nation’s wars and return home safe.”



Trillo stated that by providing updated information can be critical because it could eliminate "gaps" in a high tempo Army. He defines a gap as "an unfilled space or interval; a break in continuity" which is currently the result of 15 years of continuous war.



He went on to talk about basic Soldier skills and the accountability of property in the Army during the LPD.



“Basic Soldier skills such as weapons, communication, serviceability and accountability of individual equipment are perishing,” said Trillo. “We have a lack of military occupational specialty proficiency and job knowledge and have lost the concept and comprehension of operation orders, warning orders and fragmentary orders.”



Although senior leaders throughout the brigade have different jobs, and work in different locations, they have the opportunity to come together often to get updated information.



“LPD is usually conducted at least once a quarter,” said Washington. “Leaders can have informal LPDs with their section/platoons or even individually. The Army is continuously changing and it is a leader's responsibility to ensure Soldiers are kept abreast of any changes.”



With educations and training, leaders are better equipped to mentor, inform, educate, train and lead Soldiers throughout their sections as policies within the Army changes.



“I truly believe that there is only two type of Soldiers, trained and un-trained,” said Trillo. “We are as only as good as our Sergeants!”

