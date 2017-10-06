(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WW1 Centennial ceremony in Central Park, New York

    Photo By Staff Sgt. David Clemenko | NEW YORK CITY, -N.Y. - Soldiers of the 77th Sustainment Brigade place a wreath at the...... read more read more

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. David Clemenko 

    77th Sustainment Brigade

    The ceremony was conducted around a monument in Central Park that was created by the veterans of WW1 who returned to the New York area. They were members of what was initially called the Metropolitan Division because most members were from the New York and New Jersey area. The name was later changed to the 77th Infantry Division also known as Statue of Liberty Division, shortened to Liberty Warriors and today exists as the 77th Sustainment Brigade.

    “This ceremony is important on many different levels,” said retired Maj. Gen. William Terpeluk, former commander of the 77th Regional Readiness Command. “The fact that the Soldiers from the 307th, one of the 77th Infantry Division’s subordinate units, created this memorial when they returned from war, makes this particular site very special. In addition, this is the WW1 Centennial where it’s important for all of us to remember the Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom 100 years ago.”

    The 77th Sustainment Brigade carries on the lineage that began 100 years ago at Camp Upton, New York. The unit was made up primarily of people from the New York area and peaked at over 23,000 Soldiers coming from various backgrounds. Taxi drivers, tailors, factory workers and Wall Street executives all donned the now iconic Statue of Liberty patch and travelled to France.

    The 77th gained national recognition during a pivotal battle in the Meuse-Argonne offensive. During this campaign, Solders of the “Lost Battalion,” which consisted of elements of the 306th, 307th and 308th Infantry Battalions, battled the German army for days, completely cut off from supplies and declining a request to surrender. They were eventually saved when their carrier pigeon, Cher Ami, made its way through the lines carrying their coordinates.

    “The 77th and its lineage is special and has historic significance,” said Terpeluk. “The 77th Division was the first Army Reserve combat unit to deploy to France and fight in WW1. So the 77th was truly ‘First to Fight.’”

    Also significant is the patch that members of the 77th wear on their uniforms.

    “There was an obvious connection to the Statue of Liberty, not just because the 77th was formed in the New York City area,” said Terpeluk. “So many Soldiers of the unit were immigrants, fighting for their new country and the Statue of Liberty held special significance because that was the first thing they saw when they arrived at their new home”
    The 77th Infantry Division was deactivated after WW1 but reactivated for every major conflict since. Today, the 77th Sustainment Brigade “Liberty Warriors” continue to carry on the traditions that began over 100 years ago.

    “This proud lineage that began in 1917 and has carried through for 100 years now proudly rests with the 77th Sustainment Brigade in Fort Dix, New Jersey,” said Terpeluk. “You will recognize them when you see the very recognizable Statue of Liberty patch on their uniform.”
    WW1 Centennial ceremonies will continue throughout the year across the country as Americans remember the sacrifices made by all our men and woman in uniform 100 years ago.

