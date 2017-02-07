Resolute Support Mission remembers sacrifice of Afghan Police during May 31 terror attack

Photo By Lt.j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra | KABUL, Afghanistan (July 2, 2017) — Many Afghan police officers were killed or...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra | KABUL, Afghanistan (July 2, 2017) — Many Afghan police officers were killed or seriously injured during a May 31 terrorist attack. Today, with their families in attendance, Resolute Support and members of the International Diplomatic Community honored their bravery and sacrifice.During the remembrance ceremony, silence filled the space as Gen. John Nicholson, Resolute Support commander, read the names of those standing in front of him with visible injuries from the explosion, and the family members of those who paid the ultimate price. He spoke of the bravery of these heroes. “They were true heroes, and you are true heroes. They were strong and brave. You are strong and brave,” Nicholson said. “It is our duty to remember them, honor them, and complete the mission for which they sacrificed.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra, Resolute Support Public Affairs – Afghanistan) see less | View Image Page

Story and Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Egdanis Torres Sierra, Resolute Support Public Affairs



KABUL, Afghanistan (July 2, 2017) — Many Afghan police officers were killed or seriously injured during a May 31 terrorist attack. Today, with their families in attendance, Resolute Support and members of the International Diplomatic Community honored their bravery and sacrifice.



Terrorists detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device on innocent civilians near Zambaq Square, outside of the Green Zone. The attack killed more than 150 Afghans and wounded hundreds more.



The police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect hundreds of lives, preventing what could have been an even larger catastrophe.



During the remembrance ceremony, silence filled the space as Gen. John Nicholson, Resolute Support commander, read the names of those standing in front of him with visible injuries from the explosion, and the family members of those who paid the ultimate price. He spoke of the bravery of these heroes.



“They were true heroes, and you are true heroes. They were strong and brave. You are strong and brave,” Nicholson said. “It is our duty to remember them, honor them, and complete the mission for which they sacrificed.”



The police commander on duty during the attack, Brig. Gen. Qudus Omid, also spoke of the heroism and professionalism of these officers.



“I knew each one of them personally. I selected them for that job based on their superb skills and capacities. They died for one reason … because they were that good and because they cared that much,” Omid said. “Always alert, brave, obedient to the rules, committed to their duties. They were real professionals. They and those wounded.”



The interaction between the terrorist and the officers lasted just 11 seconds, in which they stood to stop and face the attackers in a truck full of explosives. They did not allow the truck to move forward. They did their job when it mattered the most, Omid added.



He described the perpetrators as the enemy not only of the people of Afghanistan, but the enemy of humanity – killers without wisdom.



One of the heroes commemorated here today was selected for promotion by his leadership just days before the attack. He was described by the unit commander as an officer with a bright future, passionate about his job and devoted to his country.



His wife, Moro (her name changed here for her safety), also spoke on his character and professionalism. She shared the words of her husband to his children and family.



“If this country would have people as honest as me, humble and grateful, we would be better,” she recalls her husband saying. “We are humble people who never took anything from anyone despite our needs. They do not know what they took from us. From my kids who ask me every day to take them to their father.”



Minutes before the explosion, Moro received a phone call from her husband. He asked her to begin moving the furniture because he got paid and was going to paint their home. She stood by the door. He never came.



German Ambassador Walter Haßmann also joined the commemoration and highlighted the meaning of their sacrifice and exceptional service to the International community.



“There is not an excuse for such diabolic intentions to kill as many innocent people as possible,” Haßmann said. “This was a crime against humanity. These officers have done an exceptional job and they are a shining example of commitment. They fulfilled their duties. They saw something wrong and reacted with courage. They sacrificed their lives for the security of all. The Government of Germany stands by them. We will come back and rebuild. We stand by your side.”



The Afghan National Police is a key contributor within the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, who daily serve and protect Afghan citizens. The selfless, professional actions of these officers – the dead and the wounded – shows the world the Afghan security services are dedicated to peace, upholding the rule of law and serving all people of Afghanistan.