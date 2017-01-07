Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding owner of adrift dive float off Hale’iwa, Hawaii

Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift orange dive inflated Sea Sport float and flag were found adrift and unmanned with a yellow line attached about one mile off of Papa'iloa beach, just north of Hale'iwa Harbor, July 1, 2017. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast alerting mariners in the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to search the area. (Courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift orange Sea Sport float and flag found adrift and unmanned with a yellow line attached about one mile off of Papa'iloa beach, just north of Hale'iwa Harbor, Saturday.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast alerting mariners in the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to search the area.



Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department crews commenced a shoreline search of the area. There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.



At 6:48 p.m., watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center received notification from the vessel, Hoonanea, they spotted and recovered the dive float prompting the search.



Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the dive float is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.



It is recommended owner's of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free "If Found" decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel's owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.



The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.