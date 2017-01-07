Romanian forces, public 'Open Gates' to US Allies

Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | The drill team of the 30th Romanian National Guard Brigade from Mihai Viteazul...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro | The drill team of the 30th Romanian National Guard Brigade from Mihai Viteazul performs a drill and ceremony routine at the Open Gates Ceremony at Otopeni Airport near Bucharest, Romania on July 1, 2017. The team was at the airport to support the Romanian Air Force during the annual ceremony, which is an air show for the public that displays the strength and proficiency of the Romanian military. American forces also attended the ceremony, which attracted enthusiastic visitors despite extremely high temperatures. (Photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

BUCHAREST, Romania – The tarmac of Otopeni Airport was alive with visitors on a day not only highlighting the might of the Romanian Air Force, but also showcasing the camaraderie and strong bonds with their American Allies. Under a backdrop of sunny skies and high temperatures, U.S. Army Soldiers from Company B, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division participated in the annual Open Gates Ceremony near Bucharest, Romania hosted by the Romanian 90th Airlift Base on July 1, 2017.



The ceremony is an air show inviting the public to come and meet their military while they showcase various aircraft, equipment and personnel. Visitors enjoyed static vehicle displays and other tactical simulations, and recent years have seen the participation of the U.S. Military. This year a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk was put on display next to several Romanian Air Force vehicles. Romanian Air Force Capt. Beatrice Tudor, the operations officer of the 902nd Squadron, 90th Airlift Base commented on the success of the incorporation of American forces into the annual event.



“We aim to show our relationship with our American Allies to the public, and we are pleased that we've had many people in attendance,” she said.



The team that supplied their Black Hawk is in Romania as a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission between the U.S. and its European Allies and partners promoting peace and enhancing regional stability in Eastern Europe.



For the Americans involved this provides a valuable opportunity for them to interact with the public of their host nation. For the troops serving overseas this an important experience to have to express gratitude and show the strength of our alliance to the people of Romania. Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Perkins, the pilot-in-command with the 2-10 Soldiers in attendance, emphasized this special relationship with a few words.



“It's always good to help our NATO Allies and get to meet the public as well. It's important to us that the people are comfortable with our presence in their country,” he said.



As the event came to a successful conclusion, the summer heat had little effect among those present, with both military and civilian participants grateful for the opportunity to share good times between strong Allies.