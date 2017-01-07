(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFE gear up pilots for flight, fight, survival

    AFE gear up pilots for flight, fight, survival

    Photo By Senior Airman Damon Kasberg | Senior Airman Aaron Jacobs, 332nd Aircrew Flight Equipment technician, inspects a...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.01.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Damon Kasberg 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    SOUTHWEST ASIA – Pilots assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing step to their aircraft with more than 40 pounds of gear, some of it vital for flying, others are used only during emergencies scenarios.

    Managing and maintaining this equipment is a small team of Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron.

    “As aircrew flight equipment technicians we’re not only responsible for what the pilots need while they’re flying, we’re also responsible for what they need if they’re in a survival, evasion situation after an ejection,” said Staff Sgt. Madeline Davis, 332nd AFE technician. “In addition to the helmets and G-suits, we also work on their survival kits and parachutes.”

    With missions going out anytime, day or night, the AFE Airmen understand the importance of their job and take pride in what they do.

    “It’s rewarding knowing these aircrew members rely on me to do my job correctly to survive in the jet on a daily bases,” said Senior Airman Aaron Jacobs, 332nd AFE technician. “I know that at the end of the day, if the gear is right they’re going to come home and they’re going to be safe.”

    From head to toe, every piece of equipment a pilot carries helps them accomplish their mission. Missing the smallest detail can be the difference between success and failure or life and death.

    “In the event we have to eject, we’re relying on those guys to do their job 100 percent correctly,” said Capt. Nathan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing pilot. “If a radio isn’t keyed correctly, and we’re on our way down in a parachute, we can’t communicate with our wingman to let them know we’re alive and give them our coordinates.”

    “What they do is important for us because you’re talking about a one in a million event, but once that happens, we need everything they give us to come out of that situation alive,” he added.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2017
    Date Posted: 07.01.2017 04:12
    Story ID: 239915
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE gear up pilots for flight, fight, survival, by SrA Damon Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    332nd AEW
    AFCENT
    AFE
    U.S. Air Force Central Command
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Aircrew Flight Equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT