371st Sustainment Brigade takes over the mission.

Col. Gregory J. Betts and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, the leaders of the 371st SB, uncased the unit’s colors, symbolizing the Transfer of Authority from the 369th SB to the 371st, in a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. Robert D. Harter, commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), deputy commanding general of the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), congratulated the 369th on a job well done and welcomed the “Jawbone Brigade” into their new role as the force behind the fight.
Although the road ahead will surely have its fair share of obstacles to overcome, the 371st is prepared to take on the challenge, promised their command team. These Soldiers will never falter in their mission to support the teeth of the fight and be the power to support those engaged with the enemy until the battle is over.
