USS Greeneville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- Cmdr. Terry A. Nemec relieved Cmdr. Gabe A. Anseeuw as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772) during a change of command ceremony at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 30.



The ceremony’s guest speaker, Capt. (ret) Donald D. Gerry stressed the importance of today’s naval tradition.



"Even in the 21st century, our nation bestows some of its most profound and unique trust on its Navy’s seagoing commanding officers,” said Gerry. “And with this trust comes awesome authority and responsibility. The well-being of each and every soul aboard [Greeneville] rests squarely on the shoulders of the commanding officer and his decisions.”



Anseeuw thanked the many guests and his family for the successes throughout his 20-year career and the tremendous dedication and accomplishments of his Greeneville’s crew.



“Let us never forget that it was not just the leaders who kept Greeneville at sea and successful,” said Anseeuw. “It was the daily efforts of the Sailors at the deck plate, operating the combat, navigation, communications, electronic surveillance, nuclear propulsion and non-nuclear systems who deserve the credit for the accolades I have mentioned."



"You have my most sincere appreciation and admiration for your sacrifices to the Navy and nation defending those things we hold most dear in this great nation," said Anseeuw. "It has been my utmost privilege and honor to be your captain these past three years.”



Capt. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Squadron One, presided over the ceremony.



Seif presented Anseeuw with a Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony for his outstanding service as commanding officer and demonstrating superb leadership from September 2014 to June 2017.



After official orders were read, Nemec assumed all duties and responsibilities as commanding officer and thanked Answeeuw and the crew for the support and smooth turnover.



"It is an incredibly exciting prospect to be taking command of such a highly competent and motivated crew,” said Nemec. “It is a testament to the leadership of the man I am relieving, Cmdr. Gabe Answeeuw."



Prior to assuming command, Nemec served as the force nuclear power officer at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Anseeuw will report to Naval Reactors headquarters in Washington D.C.



Greeneville measures more than 360 feet long and weighs more than 6,900 tons when submerged. It was christened Sept. 17, 1994, and commissioned on Feb. 16, 1996, at Naval Station Norfolk. The Greeneville arrived at its current homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in March 1997.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit www.csp.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 06.30.2017 19:42 Story ID: 239899 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Greeneville Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.