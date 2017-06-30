Schriever to host MCEC workshop

The Military Child Education Coalition’s workshop “Responding to Military Children with Exceptional Needs,” will take place at Hotel Elegante, Colorado Springs July 25 – 26.



The workshop is designed to inform adults about military-connected children with exceptional needs and the issues they may face transitioning from school to school.



In this course, exceptional children are defined as those who need either special education services or gifted education services to maximize their individual potential.



“Military Child Education Coalition workshops are extremely important,” said Ruth Moore, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant. “Military children generally move six to nine times during their K-12 school years. Many make multiple moves during high school years alone; some even during their senior year. This is why there is a need for workshops like this.”



Topics covered in the course include amplified challenges of military-connected students with exceptional needs, laws and policies, the referral process, communication, fostering hardiness in children and synchronization of services.



“As the military child education coordinator/school liaison officer and workshop facilitator, I coordinated with Air Force Personnel Center and MCEC to obtain the workshop and assist with the logistics,” Moore said. “Additionally, I have marketed the workshop to school leadership, helping agencies at several bases and other agencies that work with military children. I am the clearinghouse for all matters related to K-12 military child education in and around Schriever.”



Anyone who assists military-connected children with exceptional needs on a daily basis to include parents, teachers, principals and school counselors are encouraged to attend. A total of 50 slots are available for the workshop.



“This program has been in place for 20 years,” said Jessica Thibodeau, MCEC Marketing and Communications director. “This training is important in order to address the needs in a community for transitioning children with special needs as they serve alongside their military parents. We would like to encourage individuals interested in the well-being of military and veteran-connected youth to develop additional insight and resources by attending this workshop.”



For more information or to register, call Ruth Moore at 567-3920 or visit http://www.militarychild.org/trainings-and-events1.

