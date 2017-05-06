13th annual volleyball championships

Photo By Dennis Rogers | Heath Busche, 310th Operations Group, sets up a shot during the 13th annual Schriever...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | Heath Busche, 310th Operations Group, sets up a shot during the 13th annual Schriever Intramural Volleyball Championship in the fitness center at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. His team defeated the 3rd Space Operations Squadron, 2-1 to win the championship title. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE - Colo. --

The 310th Operations Group prevailed over the 3rd Space Operations Squadron during the 13th annual Schriever intramural volleyball championship at the fitness center May 31.



3 SOPS wore red, and 310 OG wore blue, but they both focused solely on gold.



Number one ranked 310 OG, beat out 3 SOPS, winning two games to zero.



To get to the championship match, 310 OG beat number five ranked 50th Space Communication Squadron, while 3 SOPS defeated number two ranked National Reconnaissance Office Operations Squadron.



In the first game of the championship match, 310 OG won 25-18, and sealed the deal with a score of 25-19 in the second game.



“The hardest part about the championship match was the blocking,” said Cory Garcia, 310 OG operations superintendent.



Both Heath Busche, 310 OG, NCO in charge, evaluations branch, and Garcia agreed their favorite part about the season was playing with their fellow Airmen, and of course, earning a championship win.



Busche added that traditional reservists like himself sacrifice a little extra time to be a part of the team, and he really appreciated the effort members made to be at practices and matches.



He also said the journey was difficult, but he was proud of his team’s triumph.



“This was the best match of the season; we had great competition,” Busche said.



He added their team saw the best passing from 3 SOPS, and it was hard to score against them.



Korey Kuykendall, 3 SOPS unit program coordinator, was disappointed in the loss, but was proud his team made it to the championship.



While discussing the winning team, Kuykendall added, “they know how to hit the angles.”



“It obviously sucks to lose, but a lot of guys have never played organized volleyball before, so that was the best part,” Kuykendall said.



For now, intramural volleyball players can relax and enjoy time off until the next season, beginning February 2018.