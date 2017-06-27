50 MSG welcomes new leader

The 50th Mission Support Group welcomed new leadership during a change of command ceremony outside the 50th Space Wing headquarters building June 27.



Col. Brian Kehl took command of the group from outgoing commander Col. Jason Janaros.



“We welcome team Kehl to our base,” said Col. DeAnna Burt, 50th Space Wing commander. “Kehl comes at the right time with the right experience. As I looked at his resume; his comptroller background, nose for business, work in hard-hitting operational areas and strong relationship with headquarters are what we need. I know you are going to do great things.”



Prior to his new assignment at Schriever, Kehl served at Headquarters, Air Force Space Command as Chief of the Financial Analysis Division, Financial Management and Comptroller Directorate.



“I’m humbled by this selection, and am excited for the challenges ahead,” Kehl said. “I promise to the wing and to the 50 MSG, I will not let you down, and continue on the legacy Col. Janaros has left for me.



My pledge to you (50 MSG) is to do my best to provide the resources, training, guidance and direction that you require to accomplish your mission. I look working with each of you.”



Burt reflected on the numerous achievements the 50 MSG has made under the guidance of Janaros. Awards accumulated during his command was 63 wing, 25 major command and 5 Air Force Headquarters-level awards.



“He (Janaros) has taken this base from being a commuter base, to one where people enjoy living on,” Burt said. “When they moved the 310th Space Wing Mission Support Group from Buckley to here, he was at the forefront of ensuring a smooth transition. His contracting team worked to stand up the new National Space Defense Center in a record four months. We now have a youth center design, our first concert was held, first cohesion challenges, goRUCK teams, combative courses, functional fitness and Olympic training center partnerships - all firsts, all thanks to his leadership.”



During the event, Janaros was awarded the Legion of Merit for his distinguished service as 50 MSG commander.



“People want to stand up here and tell you change of commands are bittersweet - for me it’s just very bitter,” laughed Janaros. “I am grateful for my time here. In the last couple years, I’ve seen this community grow, and continue to grow. I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”



In closing, Janaros turned toward the formation of 50 MSG Airmen he led during his time at Schriever, and thanked them for their service.



“I stand on your shoulders – you are pioneers in every sense of the word,” Janaros said. “You were above and beyond. It was my distinct honor to serve with you, learn and grow from you. As you go forward, I want you to continue to lead fearlessly.”

