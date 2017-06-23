Schriever Airmen engage in combat dining out

Photo By Airman William Tracy | Airman 1st Class Michelle Hudson, 50th Force Support Squadron falls victum to a...... read more read more Photo By Airman William Tracy | Airman 1st Class Michelle Hudson, 50th Force Support Squadron falls victum to a barrage of water balloons during the 50th Space Wing’s combat dining out at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, June 23, 2017. Participants employed a variety of water-based weapons against rivals from other squadrons during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy) see less | View Image Page

Team Schriever members donned their best space - themed attire for food, drinks and games at the 50th Space Wing’s combat dining out June 23.



Airmen represented their squadrons during competitive events such as tug-of-war and tire obstacle courses as base leadership determined the winners, with the 50th Mission Support Group ultimately coming out on top.



“The event was a lot of fun,” said Airman 1st Class Nathan Saelens, 50th Comptroller Squadron financial management flight services. “It was really cool to see everyone relaxing, having a good time.”



The 50 CPTS was part of the assembly of squadrons participating in the large-scale water gun and balloon fights that sporadically broke out during the course of the evening.



“We made a great war team,” Saelens said. “50 CPTS for the win.”



Airmen used a variety of water propelling weapons ranging from three barreled and minigun shaped water guns to buckets of water and hoses to soak each other throughout the event – despite the fifty degree weather.



“Even though it was colder out than expected, everyone still participated in the water gun fights and water balloon throwing,” said 1st. Lt. Sarah D’Alessandro, 50th Force Support Squadron, one of the event organizers. “It was nice seeing everyone engaged in all the activities.”



To culminate the event, two select Airmen were chosen to throw a pie at Wing Leadership, including



Airman 1st Class Michael Gibson, 50th Force Support Squadron readiness and plans journeyman.



“It was the icing on the cake - pun intended.” Gibson said. “All in all, it was a great night.”



Organizers cited the importance of events such as the combat dining out to upholding morale and bringing together the Schriever community.



“We were able to gather about 230 military, civilian and family members to enjoy each other's company, meet new people, build camaraderie and esprit-de corps,” D’Alessandro said. “It's a tradition that we need to continue in the years to come.”