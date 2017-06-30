3rd IDSB Soldiers train in first aid

Twenty four Soldiers from Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade attended a combat lifesaver course June 26 through 30 on Fort Stewart, Ga.
It is important to have Soldiers qualified in CLS in order to provide assistance to the limited number of medics available.
“It can literally mean the difference between life and death,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bartholomew Anderson, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the brigade’s medical operations section.
The main instructor for the course was Spc. Alexander Swierski, a medic for the brigade.
Throughout the course, Soldiers learned things such as tactical combat casualty care, controlling bleeding, treating shock, splinting, total patient care and different kinds of buddy and litter carries. They also learned how to properly fill out the tactical combat casualty care card and the nine-line medevac request form.
The week was concluded with a simulated trauma lane that allowed each student to put their knowledge to the test with providing casualty care while under pressure.
“I would say they did well,” Swierski said. “They were put in a stressful situation and some of them broke down. Having the right mindset or some resilience could have played a better part in that.”
Anderson said he hopes to have a class every other week to maximize the number of Soldiers that are CLS qualified.
“I want them all to learn how to save a life; to be able to take care of their brothers and sisters,” he said.
