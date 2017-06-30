Dover AFB wins CDCC Large Employer of the Year

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce recognized Dover AFB as Delaware’s large employer of the year at the CDCC Awards for Excellence Dinner June 23, 2017.



Each year the chamber hosts a dinner to recognize influential community members and businesses who devote significant efforts to improve the community through volunteerism, partnerships and economic development.



Selected out of about 20 nominees, Dover AFB was selected by CDCC members for significant growth, community involvement and economic impact.



“Dover AFB was an excellent choice for winning this award,” said Cristal Brennaman, CDCC executive assistant and director of special events. “They contribute to economic development in Kent County and there’s such a great partnership between the community and the base. I’m always amazed by the amount of support we get from the base.”



As the fifth largest employer in the state of Delaware, Dover AFB employs about 6,000 total force employees, with nearly 1,100 civilians. In 2016, the installation’s economic impact was $564 million.



The partnership between the base and community is more than economical. In fact, the CDCC earned Air Mobility Command’s Abilene Trophy last year for their outstanding support of the installation and its Airmen. This was the third time since the trophy’s debut in 1988 that the CDCC has earned this honor.



“There’s something special about Dover,” said Col. Ethan Griffin, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “There’s a partnership and friendship that extends beyond the fence, throughout the state and even throughout all of Delmarva. We’re truly blessed to have such a great community supporting us, and it’s an honor to be recognized as the large business of the year.”



At the dinner, the CDCC also awarded the Small Business of the Year award to Pizzadili Winery; the Outstanding Partnership recognition to Harrington Raceway and Casino, the City of Dover and Sayers Jewelers; and the Young Professional of the Year award to Katrina Sullivan, a member of the 2014 Leadership Central Delaware class.



“We had a lot of awards that went out last night and every single nominee is very successful in their career and they’ve all made a huge impact in our community,” Brenneman concluded. “Deciding winners this year was tough on the chamber because every single one has shaped the community in such a meaningful way.”

