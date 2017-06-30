IWTC Virginia Beach Holds Combined Graduation

Courtesy Photo | 170628-N-XX082-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 28, 2017) Students from the Information...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170628-N-XX082-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 28, 2017) Students from the Information Professional Basic Course and Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach pose for a photo with course instructors and IWTC Virginia Beach leadership prior to their graduation ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Christina Wilson/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s newest Information Warfare (IW) officers joined their community during a joint graduation ceremony at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, June 30th.



Twelve intelligence officers and sixteen information professional officers graduated the Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course (NIOBC) and Information Professional Basic Course (IPBC).



NIOBC and IPBC are the entry-level courses for all officers, regardless of commission source, who are entering two of the four specialties within the IW community.



Both courses provide officers with the basic skill sets required to perform the duties of their respective specialties in the fleet. NIOBC instills intelligence students with the knowledge to lead operations and inform decision makers globally. IPBC ensures prospective information professional officers are able to provide exceptional network operations and communications to the fleet across every domain and in every location.



“What you’ve done over the last 20 weeks is important, but what you will do next is even more important,” said Cmdr. Andrew Boyden, IWTC Virginia Beach’s commanding officer. “Our Navy and our nation need you. Communicators and Intelligence officers have been forging a relationship for years. Being able to plant the seeds of that relationship here at the schoolhouse is impressive.”



Cmdr. Robert Clarady, IWTC Virginia Beach’s executive officer, offered his congratulations to the graduates, and encouraged them to take the knowledge and experience they’ve gained to the fleet.



“It’s a great feeling finally getting to this point after all these weeks of training,” said Ens. Katherine Brinser, who has orders to Tactical Air Control Squadron 12 in Coronado, California. “The instructors helped prepare me for the fleet by sharing their vast experience through sea stories and mentorship.”



Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to both active and reserve, Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



