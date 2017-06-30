U.S. Military 'Warrior Games' Underway in Chicago

CHICAGO (June 30, 2017) - The Eighth Annual Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games kicked off today at McCormick Place in Chicago, with first-round competitions taking place in three sports: shooting, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.



The 2017 Warrior Games feature 265 athletes on teams from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Special Operations Command, as well as the United Kingdom and Australian Defence Force. The games are taking place at multiple venues throughout the City of Chicago, including Soldier Field, McCormick Place, and the United Center.



“All of us are super proud and motivated to be here,” said Navy Petty Officer Second Class Angelo Anderson, a corpsman who is competing in five sports: cycling, track, field, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. “This is what we’ve been training for all year, and the competition is keen. Everyone here is a top athlete and has earned his or her spot. So you’re going up against the best of the best. And to compete in legendary sporting venues like Soldier Field and the United Center—nothing beats it.”



“We’re delighted to be here in Chicago,” said Navy Capt. Brent Breining, who is overseeing administration of the games. “The city and public have been tremendously supportive of this event, which means so much to the U.S. military community, warrior-athletes and their families.”



The Warrior Games is a paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured military service members. The warrior-athletes compete in eight adaptive sports—archery, cycling, track and field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball—and competed in preliminary rounds nationwide before making it to the final round in Chicago. The city was selected because of its tradition of support for the U.S. military, central geographic location, world-class athletic facilities, and strong public interest in the event.



The games are an opportunity for these athletes to showcase their enduring warrior spirit before their families, fellow service members, and a grateful nation.



The Warrior Games run through Saturday, July 8, and the opening ceremony takes place Sat. evening, July 1, at Soldier Field. Jon Stewart is hosting the opening ceremony, which includes a concert performance by Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. To secure tickets to the games and opening ceremony, please visit www.DoDWarriorGames.com. Tickets for the seated volleyball and wheelchair basketball medal matches take place at the United Center and are available for purchase. All other warrior games are free of charge and open to the public.

