Wing welcomes 'home' new leader

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 50th Space Wing welcomed new leadership during a change-of-command ceremony held here June 30 at 8:30 a.m.



Lt. Gen. David J. Buck, commander, 14th Air Force (Air Forces Strategic) and Joint Functional Component Command for Space presided over the ceremony that gave the wing’s reigns to Col. Jennifer Grant from previous commander, Col. DeAnna Burt.



“The 50th space wing is at the tip of the warfighting spear,” Buck said. “It’s a proud and accomplished team of some 4,000 professionals, across 25 units and 11 time zones, operating more than 70 space and cyber systems delivering global space combat effects. It’s not easy, but that is why we choose leaders like these.”



Some highlights during Burt’s tenure include the wing leading the command in standing up the Space Mission Force and the Mission Defense teams, in addition to supporting the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center’s evolution and transition to the National Space Defense Center.



Prior to relinquishing command, Burt addressed her fellow leaders, wing members and community partners.



“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve for and with all of you,” Burt said. “Keep driving and innovating how we command space and cyber systems to deliver global combat effects. Our adversaries are coming and our nation needs you.”



Grant comes to Schriever leaving her post as 30th Operations Group commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Grant previously commanded at Schriever as the 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander from August 2010 to June 2012.



“I am extremely humbled, honored, and excited to be returning to Schriever. This will be my third assignment here, and in a lot of ways it feels like coming home to the Masters of Space,” said Grant.



As commander of the wing and installation host, Grant will be responsible for the operation and support of more than 175 satellites and installation support to 16 major tenant units with a workforce of more than 8,100 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel. The base with its mission partners provide a combined economic impact of approximately $1.3 billion.



“I am looking forward to continuing to shape how we think about, innovate, and deal with space as a contested, degraded environment; and how we continue to move forward to train and develop our space and cyber personnel to assure our continued dominance in this area,” said Grant.



After two years in command here, Burt is headed to Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada, to be the vice commander of the Air Warfare Center