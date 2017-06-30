Ready for a challenge

While Whiteman’s daily mission continues as normal on the other side of the fence, members of an elite squad from the 509th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) have been practicing day in and day out in the hot summer sun, preparing for the 2017 Air Force Global Strike Challenge.



The Air Force Global Strike Challenge is a biannual competition including the nine different wings of Air Force Global Strike Command. Airmen are hand-selected from their units to compete in weapon firing, bomb builds, weapon loading, bomber and missile maintenance and other categories for a chance to win a multitude of awards recognizing the fastest and most accurate performers in their respective specialties and fight for the trophy they have trained so hard for.



For the 509th MUNS, the competition included a uniform inspection, a written test, conventional munition build and a driving rodeo.

While training together twice a day for the past 45 days, the bomb build crew has become the epitome of teamwork.



“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is the importance of working together and everyone knowing and doing their part,” said Airman 1st Class Aaron Carlisle, a 509th MUNS inspector technician. “With all that is going on at one time you have to trust that everyone is where they need to be, and doing their part. We each have an important role to play, and if we aren’t all pulling our weight the job will not get done.”



In the 45 days of honing their techniques, the team shaved about 45 minutes off of their total performance time.



“It’s exciting to see how far we all have come from day one and how long it used to take us to get everything put together compared to now,” said Carlisle.



With a faster time and precise performance, the team put their skills to the test in the competition June 28th. The results will be released in August.

