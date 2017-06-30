Sea to land: 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion qualifies with AAV weapon systems

Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion conducted shooting table qualifications with their amphibious assault vehicles at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21-30.



The purpose of the training is to complete an annual qualification and to ensure the newer, less experienced Marines are capable of operating the vehicle’s weapon systems efficiently under pressure and in a deployed environment.



Conducting this training also allowed the Marines serving in crew chief positions to become comfortable making leadership decisions.



“Training like this is definitely important,” said LCpl. John Reeves, a crew chief with the battalion. “If we get new Marines who are not capable and have never shot or been the driver for a gunner, there’s a large potential for error in an actual combat environment.”



In deployed environments every action counts toward accomplishing the objective and keeping Marines alive and in the fight.



“We like to consider ourselves an armored taxi for the infantry,” said LCpl. Connor Goff, an AAV crewman with the battalion. “It’s very important to ensure that we are confidently operating our vehicles and their weapon systems, especially when we are supporting infantry battalions.”



Historically, AAV’s have been essential in winning some of our nation’s most important battles, such as in Tarawa. Today, they ensure the Marine Corps maintains vital amphibious capabilities which set it apart from any other branch of service. Amphibious assaults are part of what makes the Marine Corps a powerful expeditionary force.



“It’s very important for people to realize how important our job is,” said Reeves. “We strive for no less than excellence with our training so we know, when it’s mission time, we are ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 06.30.2017 14:21 Story ID: 239796 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea to land: 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion qualifies with AAV weapon systems, by LCpl Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.