Chicago Welcomes Warrior Games Athletes

For the first time since its inception, the Warrior Games are being held off a military installation or U.S. Olympic Training Facility, allowing civilians to have better access to the games.



Dick’s Last Resort Bar and Restaurant, in partnership with Teamsters Local 727 Union, hosted the athletes for lunch June 29. Owner Steven Schiff, made a special trip from his home in Dallas to be apart of the event.



“This is a small thing compared to what these kids have done, we are just happy to get the chance [to be apart] of the athletes’ experiences,” said Schiff. “It’s fantastic to have the Warrior Games here in Chicago, it’s great for the city, it’s great for the citizens and it’s a great venue for these athletes. ”



During the luncheon, fireboats from the Chicago Fire Department performed a water cannon salute on the Chicago River to welcome the Warrior Game Athletes.



“As part of the fire department, we are honored to have the Warrior Games here and to have the athletes see the city, the venues and the good times the city has to offer,” said Ron Dorneker, Chicago Fire Department deputy district chief and lifelong Chicago native.



“They are going to recognize this as one of the friendliest cities and they are going to be welcomed by the citizens of Chicago.”



The Warrior Games are scheduled to start June 30 and run through July 8. The games feature Paralympic-style competition in eight sports, including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.



“This is all amazing,” said Army Lance Cpl. Matthew Elliott, Isle of Man native and a member of the U.K. Armed Forces team. “I was expecting a certain level of welcome, but never this high. For us to be invited, it’s simply amazing. This is the best thing I’ve done and I’ve competed in the Invictus Games.”



More than 250 wounded, ill or injured athletes representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Australian Defence Force and the U.K. Armed Forces will partake in this year’s games.



The U.S. Navy is hosting the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in partnership with the City of Chicago. The Games are open to the public and will be held at a variety of prominent locations throughout the downtown area of Chicago, including the McCormick Place, United Center and Soldier Field, to name a few.



