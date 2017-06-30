(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exchange Shoppers Can Win a KTM Motorcycle in Summer Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Story by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away three KTM motorcycles this summer during the Red Bull Motorcycle Sweepstakes.

    Authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter to win July 1 through 31 at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Three lucky winners will have their choice of either a KTM 390 Duke or KTM RC 390 motorcycle, each valued at more than $5,000.

    “Any motorcycle enthusiast would love to get their gloves on a new dirt bike,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Enter today for a chance to have all your motocross dreams come true.”

    Authorized shoppers age 18 and older may enter. The winner will be drawn at random on or about Aug. 14. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.30.2017 09:28
    Story ID: 239746
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Win a KTM Motorcycle in Summer Sweepstakes, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    PX
    BX
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service
    PX/BX

