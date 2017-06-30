Exchange Shoppers Can Win a KTM Motorcycle in Summer Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away three KTM motorcycles this summer during the Red Bull Motorcycle Sweepstakes.



Authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter to win July 1 through 31 at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Three lucky winners will have their choice of either a KTM 390 Duke or KTM RC 390 motorcycle, each valued at more than $5,000.



“Any motorcycle enthusiast would love to get their gloves on a new dirt bike,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Enter today for a chance to have all your motocross dreams come true.”



Authorized shoppers age 18 and older may enter. The winner will be drawn at random on or about Aug. 14. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 06.30.2017 Story ID: 239746 Location: DALLAS, TX, US