Kunsan hosts DOD rescue training

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donavin Apiag, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donavin Apiag, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services driver/operator unhooks a Stokes basket after lowering it during training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2017. Apiag participated in the Department of Defense Technical Rescue Course which taught students from the Pacific Air Forces region high and low angle, confined space, and technical rope rescues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters from the Pacific Air Force region participated in the Department of Defense Technical Rescue Course at Kunsan AIr Base, Republic of Korea June 8-16, 2017. Students learned how to save victims that may be trapped on roof tops, inside elevator shafts or hard to reach mountain terrain using high and low angle, confined space, and technical rope rescues.