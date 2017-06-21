(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kunsan hosts DOD rescue training

    Photo By Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donavin Apiag, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the Pacific Air Force region participated in the Department of Defense Technical Rescue Course at Kunsan AIr Base, Republic of Korea June 8-16, 2017. Students learned how to save victims that may be trapped on roof tops, inside elevator shafts or hard to reach mountain terrain using high and low angle, confined space, and technical rope rescues.

    This work, Kunsan hosts DOD rescue training, by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

