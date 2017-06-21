Firefighters from the Pacific Air Force region participated in the Department of Defense Technical Rescue Course at Kunsan AIr Base, Republic of Korea June 8-16, 2017. Students learned how to save victims that may be trapped on roof tops, inside elevator shafts or hard to reach mountain terrain using high and low angle, confined space, and technical rope rescues.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2017 23:17
|Story ID:
|239723
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kunsan hosts DOD rescue training, by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
