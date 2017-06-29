SAC Sailors foster community stewardship through beach cleanup efforts

Photo By Marc Ayalin | Sailors from the Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) took to the coastline of...... read more read more Photo By Marc Ayalin | Sailors from the Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) took to the coastline of Singapore’s Sembawang Park, June 28, 2017, for a community-wide beach cleanup effort. The cleanup effort, coordinated by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA), gathered nearly a dozen Sailors who collected more than 10 large bags of garbage to include; plastic and glass bottles, wood debris, Styrofoam pieces and other rubbish along the park’s shoreline. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin) see less | View Image Page

The cleanup effort, coordinated by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA), gathered nearly a dozen Sailors who collected more than 10 large bags of garbage to include; plastic and glass bottles, wood debris, Styrofoam pieces and other rubbish along the park’s shoreline. For those who participated, the cleanup not only benefits the locals that delight in the park’s amenities but it generates feelings of gratitude for the Singaporean community as well.



“The purpose of today's event was to give back to the community that supports the military, civilians and their families that live with in the Sembawang community,” said MA1 Dennis Long, currently assigned to Commander, Logistics Squadron Western Pacific (CLWP).



For those who volunteered in the day’s event, helping the community was more than just a FCPOA function. For IT2 (IW) Larry A. Walters, it was part of his childhood upbringing in Michigan that motivated him to keep the waterways clean for the good of all.



“Going to the beach was always more enjoyable for me when it was clean,” said Walters who is currently assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS), Far East Detachment Singapore. “I always cleaned up after myself, friends, and family, so that I didn't spoil anyone else's fun because of a dirty beach. Volunteering for this event gave me a chance to get involved in our community, and help clean up the environment. Singapore has graced me with many opportunities, and this was the least I could do to give back.”



The SAC Environmental Department also participates in similar waterway cleanups. Last year SAC partnered with Singaporean environmental group, Waterways Watch Society and collected more than 1.5 tons of garbage, plastic bottles and other rubbish strewn along 200 meters of seashore on Singapore’s eastern coast last year.



Meanwhile, the FCPOA schedules multiple community relations events through local schools, soup kitchens, and community organizations both quarterly and annually. With a continuing challenge to environmental pollution, FCPOA Sailors and Sembawang military community members will be participating in future endeavors that benefit the community and the environment.