DoD Warrior Games Athletes Arrive in Chicago

More than 250 wounded, ill or injured athletes representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Australian Defence Force and the U.K. Armed Forces will partake in this year’s games.



Throughout the day, athletes could be seen toting an assortment of adaptive sports and recovery equipment ranging from recumbent bicycles and air rifles to re-curve bows and specially designed wheelchairs and other mobility assistance devices.



“Sport has played a part in all of our guys’ lives at some part of their career,” said U.K. Armed Forces Sports and Recovery Coordinator Emily Griffith. “But we are finding out that quite a lot of our guys are getting involved for camaraderie because they feel they can open up more while in the sport rather than in a group environment, so it is a part of their recovery whether it’s physically or psychologically.”



Scheduled to take place June 30 through July 8, the Warrior Games feature Paralympic-style competition in eight sports, including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.



“This has been a great way for me to keep in shape and be honest about my fitness and be able to spend a lot of time with my fellow wounded warriors,” said Master Sgt. Ben Seekell.



“We put in all this work, we encourage each other, we are all working in the same direction and we all come together and get to share stories of success and leave it all on the field.”



The U.S. Navy is hosting the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in partnership with the City of Chicago. This is the first time the Games will be held outside a military installation or U.S. Olympic Training Facility. The Games are open to the public and will be held at a variety of prominent locations throughout the downtown area of Chicago, including the McCormick Place, United Center and Soldier Field, to name a few.



For more information about the 2017 DoD Warrior Games, visit dodwarriorgames.com.

