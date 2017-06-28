Australian Defence Force Arrives in Chicago for 2017 Warrior Games

The “Aussies” will be part of the more than 250 wounded, ill or injured athletes representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Special Operations Command, and the U.K. Armed Forces.



After traveling for more than 20 hours, the Australians were eager to get on the ground and enjoy the games, which will be a first for the ADF.



"We are very excited and very privileged to be here as the first Aussie team," said Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Nicki Edgeworth. "I'm looking forward to watching the team grow as athletes and seeing their journey during their recovery. Warrior Games is a part of our adaptive sports program which is all about recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration."



The games, scheduled to take place in Chicago June 30 through July 8, will feature Paralympic-style competition in eight sports, including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.



"I'll be competing in all the track events but I'll be focusing on the 1500 meter dashI love it -- that's my jam," said Australian Air Force Pilot Officer Jessie Costelloe. "This is my second time in the states and I want to explore the city that is Chicago that everyone has been telling me is quite a beautiful place and just living it. And when it comes to the famed deep dish pizza, just point me in the right direction and I'll go for it."



The U.S. Navy is hosting the 2017 DoD Warrior Games in partnership with the City of Chicago. This is the first time the Games will be held outside a military installation or U.S. Olympic Training Facility. The Games are open to the public and will be held at a variety of prominent locations throughout the downtown area of Chicago, including the McCormick Place, United Center and Soldier Field, to name a few.



For more information about the 2017 DoD Warrior Games, visit dodwarriorgames.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2017 Date Posted: 06.29.2017 20:00 Story ID: 239706 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Australian Defence Force Arrives in Chicago for 2017 Warrior Games, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.