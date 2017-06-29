Officials remind revelers to celebrate safely

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — This year’s Fourth of July Spectacular at Weyand Field is the first since 2012 to be open to the general public.



The annual celebration, which features fun carnival rides, food, crafts, concerts, a beer-and-wine tent and more, has been a tradition for the Army community, here, but senior leaders at U.S. Army Hawaii wanted to open the festivities up to the public as a way of thanking them for their support of the military over the years.



It also gives non-military families in the North and Central Oahu communities a closer-to-home alternative to the fireworks and shows held in Waikiki and downtown Honolulu.



In addition to concerts by country singer Tyler Farr and Grammy-nominated pop singer Natalie Imbruglia, this year’s show features a performance by the Army’s Black Dagger Parachute Team.



But, as always, safety is the No. 1 concern, and officials are reminding attendees to follow the rules and exercise common sense. What follows are some tips and reminders to help attendees get the most out of the festivities.



Keep pets safe

The Hawaiian Humane Society offers the following tips to keep your best friend safe during the Fourth of July festivities:



•Make sure your pet is wearing a valid license for identification. Additionally, all dogs and cats on Oahu should be microchipped.

•Keep pets indoors or in a safe enclosed area like a closed garage. Remove any items that could harm your pet or be destroyed by your pet, and leave the television or radio on.

•Talk to your veterinarian about getting a prescription sedative for your pets.

•Do not bring your pet with you to fireworks displays. Note, pets, with the exception of service dogs, are prohibited from the Fourth of July Spectacular.



If your pet is lost after the holiday, or if you find an unidentified lost pet, call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2228.



Getting to the event

Non-DOD guests must enter through Foote Gate and park on Watts Field. From there they will be shuttled to the event on Weyand Field. Shuttle service begins at 10 a.m.



Exiting the event

Toward H2: Use Macomb Gate

Toward H2: Use Foote Gate

Toward Wheeler and Waipahu/Ewa Beach:

Use Lyman Gate

Both directions: Use McNair Gate



Tickets

Tickets for rides and games can be purchased on site.



Canopies

Canopies are allowed on the field until 3 p.m. When entertainment begins, please lower umbrellas and canopies, so others can see the stage.



Schedule of Events

Weyand Field (Main/Center Field)

Info booth, Sponsor Tent, ATM, Lost & Found, 10 a.m.

Food booths, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.



Main Stage

3:30 p.m., Tyler Farr

5 p.m., Flag retreat

5:05 p.m., Natalie Imbruglia

6 p.m., Hypersquad

7:20 p.m., 50 State Patriotic Salute

8:30 p.m., Fireworks



Desiderio Field

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Game booths

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mechanical bull, caricatures, pedal boats, airbrush, balloon twister, Water Zorb

10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Food booths



Sills Field & Tennis Courts Parking Lot

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rides midway

11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Carriage rides



Richardson Pool Open

10 a.m.-3 p.m.



Crafts & New Products Bazaar

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Black Dagger Parachute Jump

3:15 p.m.



Prohibited items at the Fourth of July Spectacular

The following items cannot be brought to the show:



•Glass bottles.

•Pets (service animals are permitted).

•Weapons of any kind, including but not limited to these:

-Firearms (with or without permits)

-Pocketknives and/or multi-tools.

-Pepper spray or mace.

-Flares or fireworks.

• All backpacks, briefcases, luggage or duffel bags. (Diaper bags, coolers and small purses are permitted.)

•Skateboards, hoverboards, rollerblades, scooters or bicycles.

•Noise-making devices (e.g., air horns, drums, whistles).

•Illegal substances.

•Laser pointers.

•Drones of any kind, including but not limited to these:

-Unmanned aerial vehicles.

-Remotely piloted aircrafts.

-Unmanned aerial systems.

•Offensive or profane messages or images on signs and clothing.

