SOST visits 633rd MDG Airmen

The purpose of the visit was to highlight the mission of the SOST, broaden awareness within the Air Force Medical Services and to inform Airmen of their potential career options.



SOSTs are specialized surgical teams, fully trained and equipped to operate in hostile or austere environments on the front lines of battle and crises in support of special operations missions.



They have four unique medical capabilities that they provide, which include advanced trauma resuscitation, tactical damage control surgery, post-operative critical care and critical care evacuation.



The team members are home-based at the 24th Special Operations Wing. For more information or to apply for the SOST, visit http://www.24sow.af.mil.

