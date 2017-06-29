Clean Up with $15,000 in Prizes from the Exchange, Unilever

DALLAS – The time for spring cleaning may be over, but the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Unilever are starting summer off by giving away $15,000 in prizes with the From the Field to Your Family sweepstakes.



Military shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of 30 Exchange gift cards worth $500 at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.



“With summer beginning, an extra $500 is always good to have around,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The prize should help make military shoppers’ summer plans even more enjoyable.”



No purchase is necessary to enter. The From the Field to Your Family sweepstakes closes July 17, and prize drawings will occur on or about July 24.



