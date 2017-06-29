The Combat center’s off- road recreational riding area located at Berkeley road opened to all dirt bike, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), light utility vehicle (LUV) and recreational off-highway vehicle (ROHV), enthusiasts aboard the Combat Center, June 9, 2017.

At the approval of the Commanding General and in accordance with Combat Center Order 1700.13, off-road recreational activities are open to active duty and reserve service members, Department of Defense civilian personnel, and their families aboard the Combat Center.

Prior to utilizing the riding area, off-road training, such as dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle safety classes, is required to gain access to the riding area. Riders can contact Base Safety, located in building 1447, by calling 760-830-6154 or stopping by their office to sign up for the required classes.

For more information visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/Portals/56/Docs/G1/Adj/1000/CCO_1700.13.pdf?ver=2017-06-12-112545-057.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2017 Date Posted: 06.29.2017 10:35 Story ID: 239607 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Center opens recreational OHV area, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.