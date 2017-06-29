(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Center opens recreational OHV area

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The Combat center’s off- road recreational riding area located at Berkeley road opened to all dirt bike, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), light utility vehicle (LUV) and recreational off-highway vehicle (ROHV), enthusiasts aboard the Combat Center, June 9, 2017.
    At the approval of the Commanding General and in accordance with Combat Center Order 1700.13, off-road recreational activities are open to active duty and reserve service members, Department of Defense civilian personnel, and their families aboard the Combat Center.
    Prior to utilizing the riding area, off-road training, such as dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle safety classes, is required to gain access to the riding area. Riders can contact Base Safety, located in building 1447, by calling 760-830-6154 or stopping by their office to sign up for the required classes.
    For more information visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/Portals/56/Docs/G1/Adj/1000/CCO_1700.13.pdf?ver=2017-06-12-112545-057.

