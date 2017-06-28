Public invited for Chickamauga Lock and Power Plant tour

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Chickamauga Lock and Chickamauga Power Plant at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, July 22, 2017. Click on the link below for more information and to register! The deadline to register is July 14, 2017. ﻿(Photo by Cory Richardson) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Chickamauga Lock and Chickamauga Power Plant at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, July 22, 2017.



Four groups of 25 will be able to tour the facility at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Half hour tours of the power plant would follow each lock tour at 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Pre-registration is required at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080948a4a92eaafa7-chickamauga for all tour guests (including minors). The deadline to register is July 14, 2017. Personal information collected during sign-up is used for security background checks.



Tour Details and Rules



• All facilities are ADA accessible.

• Only visitors with approval and confirmation will be permitted on the tour. No substitutions or additions are allowed.

• All participants over 16 years of age must provide photo identification upon arrival for the tour.

• Visitors may not carry packages, backpacks, or other containers during the tour.

• No high-heel, open heel shoes, including clogs and crocs or bare feet, will be allowed on a tour. Tennis shoes are recommended.

• All children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult during the tour.

• Any increase in threat conditions can result in approved tours being canceled with little notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.



Location



The address is 5400 Lake Resort Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37415



Background



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the 60-foot by 360-foot lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. Construction of the Chickamauga project started Jan. 13, 1936 and was opened to navigation in 1939.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps or http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Go to www.tva.gov for more information about the Tennessee Valley Authority.)