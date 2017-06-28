NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest Wins 2016 DISA Facility of the Year Award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (NNS) – Naval Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest won the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) 2016 Facility of the Year award last month.



This annual award formally recognizes outstanding DIS¬¬N facilities for exemplary accomplishments, performance, and contributions made to enhance the effectiveness in which the Department of Defense Information Network is operated, secured and managed.



NAVSATCOMMMFAC Northwest received the award for leading the way in implementing operational and procedural guidance for emerging technologies in DoD SATCOM. They hosted numerous testing events and assisted in the development of tactics, techniques, and procedures for various DoD agencies. Their efforts supported 1,008 satellite missions for 1,429 users while maintain 99.99% link reliability.



“We won this award again because of your interaction with users, mission planners, operation centers, etc. and the knowledge and attitude you portray daily,” said Wes Holland, NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest’s site manager, in a message to the facility’s team. “Every time you put out that little extra effort to assist someone or make a mission successful NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest gets another notch in our reputation as the best SATCOM facility in the Department of Defense.”



NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest is a detachment of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT).



NCTAMS LANT operates and defends responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. NCTAMS LANT reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



