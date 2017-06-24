187th Fighter Wing Hosts Annual Tuskegee Airman Legacy Open House

The purpose of the event was to showcase different careers with the Air National Guard, exhibit historical and current military aircraft, and highlight the legacy of the Tuskegee Airman.



“This is about showcasing our unit, but at the same time telling the public about our heritage,” said Lt. Col. Paul Griggs, the project officer for the event. “[…] Everything we do is about linking us, the present and the future, to our past, and continuing in that legacy of the Redtails.”



The Tuskegee Airman had a willingness to be a part of something greater than themselves, which is truly inspiring to others, said Griggs. This event was an opportunity to showcase that tradition and heritage.



“We are very proud of our Tuskegee Airman heritage, and we hope to continue that tradition.” said Col. Brian Vaughn, 187th Maintenance Group commander. “Part of having an event like this is to make sure the community knows we are here and the public is aware of this great heritage in our back yard.”



Along with emphasizing the wing’s heritage, the open house was a chance for the wing to thank the community for their continued support during the F-35 basing team visit last month.



“It’s no secret that we are in contention for the F-35,” said Griggs. “We had a team here about a month or so ago, and they interacted with the community and with community leaders, and they said without question that the community support here in Montgomery was second to none. I think that just says it all, and even today, the city of Montgomery has been so supportive. We have a wonderful relationship here in the River Region.

