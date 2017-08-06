ART Provides First Line Healthcare to 548th ISRG Airmen

Courtesy Photo | The 548th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group leadership prepare to cut...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 548th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group leadership prepare to cut the ribbon for the opening of the Operational Health Unit at Beale Air Force Base, California Feb. 23, 2017. The mission of the unit is to take care of acute or new problems so Airmen can either get back to work quickly or get back home as soon as possible to recuperate. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ashley L. Gardner/ Released) see less | View Image Page

For the Airmen of the 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, working a nontraditional duty schedule can sometimes make the most routine needs of daily life seem challenging.



Shift workers need medical support during 24 hour mission cycles and the Airman Resiliency Team stands by to help with these medical needs.



To help the warfighter working random shifts at odd hours, the group has established an acute care clinic enabling an avenue to supplement the medical needs of Airmen assigned to Distributed Ground Site 2.



A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Feb. 23 which allowed the group to showcase the next step in improving the quality of life for Airmen assigned to DGS 2.



The event celebrated the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance Wing’s first Operational Health Unit, which provides medical personnel and an exam room located in the Airmen’s immediate work area for ease of access.



“Our mission is to take care of acute or new problems so personnel can quickly get back to work or get home safely to recuperate,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michelle Cunningham, 548th ISRG group surgeon.







The unit medical provider will not replace an Airman’s military medical provider from the base Family Health Clinic, but is designed to supplement support provided by base medical facilities, Cunningham said.







There are several services Airmen will still coordinate through assigned medical providers, which can include annual physicals, invasive procedures such as stitches, long-term care of chronic problems, or chronic medication refills.







“Our Airmen are no more special than any other Airmen, but their job is pretty unique,” said Col. Jacob Holmgren, 548th ISRG commander. “To have this capability within the DGS, enhances productivity and ensures Airmen have access to quality care during non-traditional hours, which greatly benefits members on shift work.”



Initial feedback from Airmen has been positive, according to ART Operational Health Unit personnel.



When Airmen are on shift supporting the warfighter down range it isn’t always possible to leave work for an hour to go to the clinic, said Holmgren. Having a medical staff on site allows 548th ISRG Airmen to be more efficient and effective.