Adames succeeds Walrath as 9 IS commander

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES 06.26.2017 Courtesy Story 25th Air Force

By Staff Sgt. Rebeccah Anderson, 9th Intelligence Squadron



Lt. Col. Luis Adames took command of the 9th Intelligence Squadron during a change of command ceremony June 14.



Adames, who most recently served as the deputy chief of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force Management at the Pentagon, succeeds Lt. Col. Shawn Walrath, who led the 9th IS for two years.



“To the men and women of the 9th IS, I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be selected as your commander,” said Adames. “I look forward to serving you and your families.”



Col. Jacob Holmgren, 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, attended the ceremony as the presiding officer. He said Adames comes well-qualified to command the 9th IS.



“This is an operational leader that is going to take you to the next level and absolutely make sure that the 9th IS continues the tradition of excellence, medium altitude capability and the optical bar camera for the United States Air Force,” said Holmgren.



Holmgren also acknowledged Walrath’s dedication and performance as the 9th IS commander.



"He was all about getting the mission done," Holmgren said. “But his other main mission was to take care of his Airmen. For the past two years, he was with his squadron every step of the way – heart, soul and mind."



Following his remarks, Holmgren presented Walrath with the Meritorious Service Medal.



The out-going commander expressed his appreciation for his Airmen and thanked all members of the 9th IS for their contributions, sacrifices and continued support during his two-year tour. He was then rendered a final salute by his squadron, a military custom and sign of admiration for out-going commanders.



"We did so much together to make our site better, our squadron better and to take care of our fellow Wingmen," said Walrath. "It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work by your side."