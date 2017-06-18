Paying tribute: Marines and sailors lay wreaths for fallen comrades

A gift of flowers at a memorial site is a symbol recognized around the world, by many cultures. Floral tributes speak volumes about both the beauty and brevity of life, and evoke memories.



Such respect was paid to the men and women of Massachusetts who served and gave their lives for their county during a wreath laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, June 18, 2017.



Marines and Sailors also participated in the Fallen Warriors Memorial Ceremony as part of Sail Boston 2017.



“There were sailors from places like Canada, Peru, Chile, and Ecuador who were there to represent their countries during the ceremony,” said Sgt. Julia Junk, a wreath bearer in the ceremony and a field radio operator assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. “It was a good experience to meet and speak to service members from around the world.”



During the ceremony, representatives with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, as well as Naval forces from around the world, laid five wreaths to honor their fallen comrades. In addition, seven yellow roses were laid at the memorial to pay tribute to the seven sailors who lost their lives aboard the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) earlier this week.



“These ceremonies are a remembrance of those who chose to sacrifice and pay the ultimate price to defend their country’s freedom,” said Gunnery Sgt. Douglas Downing, the avionics staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. “Some had to pay with blood, sweat and tears. Others had to pay with their life. We want to honor and commemorate those service members.”



Truly, ceremonies such as this give meaning to the phrase: all give some, and some give all.

