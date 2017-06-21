10th Combat Aviation Brigade and Romanian Air Force air assault for first time

Photo By Spc. Thomas Scaggs | Capt. Jeffrey Timmick, company commander for B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Thomas Scaggs | Capt. Jeffrey Timmick, company commander for B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, sits beside a member of the 862nd Puma Squadron, Romanian Air Force, during an air assault training's planning meeting at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on June 13. This was the first time the two units had come together to train together, so special emphasis was placed on understanding each other's planning process and execution prior to future trainings which will involve Soldier movements. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Nick Vidro) 170620-A-XO050-001 see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – A major theme throughout U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve mission has been increasing interoperability among NATO Allies. A recent training in Romania brought together two units from different countries and branches, who had yet to work together before.



Soldiers from B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), completed an air assault training June 20-21 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, alongside members of the 862nd Puma Squadron, Romanian Air Force.



“This is a stepping stone to bigger exercises,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Gannon, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot with B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion. “Right now we’re starting off small, trying to get the interoperability and communication piece down. From there, we can build and add more aircraft or ground forces.”



There are many tactics, techniques, and procedures that go on behind the scenes to plan an air assault. Each unit has made an effort to sit in on the other’s planning briefings, to understand the differences and devise a way to operate seamlessly together.



Refining the planning aspect and executing dry runs prior actually carrying Soldiers, during an air assault training or combat, ensures that all the kinks are worked out and the safety of the Soldiers is paramount.



“This training is invaluable because, if we ever had to conduct an air assault together, we wouldn’t want it to be the first time we did it,” 1st Lt. Joshua Harrell, operations officer for B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion. “Coordinating with the Romanians has been great. They’re eager to train with us, and we’re eager to train with them, so the level of cooperation has really been excellent.”



Following the joint planning and briefing sessions, two separate days were reserved for the units to fly together, conducting the air assaults operations without any actual Soldiers aboard.



On June 20, the Romanian Air Force’s unit took the lead in executing the training, but on June 21, the roles were reversed and B Company Aviator’s took lead.



“It’s been an awesome experience to work with other militaries,” said Spc. Matthew Dean, a crew chief with B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion. “What I’m taking away from it all is that you can learn something from everybody. We work together at a very high tempo, coordinating missions like this one, and we’ve been able to pull them off seamlessly.”



With the successful completion of this air assault training, future joint exercises are already in the works. Saber Guardian 2017, the culminating multinational training exercise in the Baltic Sea region, will go on throughout the month of July, and will offer many more opportunities to increase interoperability among NATO Allies.