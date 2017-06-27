Resounding Afghan Pride in Nangarhar

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Kathryn Gray | In the last 24 hours Afghan Special Security Forces killed twelve Daesh fighters in...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Kathryn Gray | In the last 24 hours Afghan Special Security Forces killed twelve Daesh fighters in Nangarhar, and a Taliban commander in Shahid-E Hasa, Uruzgan. In addition, they also arrested one Haqqani insurgent in Paghman, Kabul. ASSF continues to disrupt and degrade insurgent operations, diminishing their freedom-of-movement and improving security for the citizens of Afghanistan see less | View Image Page

KABUL, Afghanistan, June 26, 2017- Afghans united in Nangarhar last week when 700 citizens attempted to join the Afghan Local Police in a move of solidarity against Daesh.



The report was confirmed by Brig. Gen. Ghulam Muhammad Aziz Gharanay, director, Afghan Local Police, who was heartened by the show of support, but admitted there aren’t 700 available positions in his organization. Instead the loyal citizens were brought on with the National Directorate of Security for temporary term employment, due to current manning and budget limitations.



“The ALP Tashkil is being reviewed,” said Lt. Col. John, Resolute Support Advisor to ALP. “General Gharanay is doing the right thing to honor and comply with ALP procedures, this speaks to his integrity. Surely he would love to have additional forces of this size, but he has to do it right, and he has to do it wisely. Still this is a positive story and these Afghans should be proud of their willingness to serve.”



John reports if additional positions are added to the Nangarhar ALP program and that every effort will be made to hire qualified candidates. In the meantime, he states any Afghan can be a protective force in the fight against terrorism by remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activity, and refusing support to enemies of Afghanistan.



“Terror can’t succeed if citizens stand strong against it and refuse to participate. Mothers don’t want that way of life for their sons, and fathers shouldn’t accept it as fate. Afghans are strong, smart, resilient people, and banding together in this way is exactly the type of unity that will defeat terrorism and make Afghanistan great,” said John.



-30-