Pride in Family and work for Dorn employee with presidential lineage

Story and Photos by Jennifer Scales

Dorn VAMC Public Affairs



You may have passed him in the hallways of the William Jennings Bryan Dorn Veterans Administration Medical Center…or he may have come into your office at some point during the day to empty your ‘file 13’s’.



In any case, Benjamin Clinton Crawley, who most know as ‘Ben’, has been pushing, pulling, mopping, sweeping, or performing some other type of Environmental Management Service task from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day for nearly three years here at Dorn VAMC.



The 65-year-old Henderson, N.C. native is an Army Veteran, who began his military obligation in 1973, which carried him to Korea; Okinawa, Japan; Fort Gordon, Ga.; Fort Bragg, N.C. and Fort Jackson.



During his stint in the Army, Crawley says he was awarded for saving the lives of about eight persons while stationed in Korea. “Driving down a snowy, treacherous stretch of a winding road in the mountains, the brake line snapped due to the cold weather,” Crawley reflects. “Though the vehicle I was driving was moving uncontrollably down the mountain road, I was able to maneuver it down a 200-foot ravine. My passengers were really shaken up, but relieved and grateful to me that no lives were lost.”



He and his wife of 40 years, the former Fay Anthony of Swansea, S.C. have three sons (Tony, Terry, and Shelton). The family numbers grow substantially when it comes to the offspring of their sons: eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (which include two sets of twins). Crawley attributes that to the 25 sets of twins from his wife’s family.



“I’m very proud of my family”, Crawley says. “They (my sons) are very talented and work hard. Fay and I have tried to raise them well. They see what I have done and they in turn take care of their own families.”



Even though his daily work at Dorn VAMC has him doing such tasks as cleaning the hallways/windows/offices/bathrooms and setting up conference rooms, Crawley states he gets his most enjoyment from helping Veterans.



“I may see Veterans who just look like they need a friend or conversation, and I just go up and begin a conversation with them,” Crawley said. “Or if they need an escort to a certain place, I will walk with them.”



But Crawley has hobbies too.



Reading medical books is one of his favorite. When asked why, Crawley stated that his interest was piqued in the terms he was researching while enrolled in a medical billing and coding course. “I like to look up the various illnesses and diseases, especially those related to arthritis and high blood pressure; and then follow through by looking up natural and homeopathic cures for those ailments without having to take pills.”



“I like reading historical and adventure novels, world history such as the Civil War and World War II,” Crawley added.



Maybe that is why the history in the Crawley family has always taken a front seat for him. His grandfather, Frank Taylor of Oxford, N.C. was born into slavery in 1852. “I have a genealogy line that has my family related in direct linkage to Zachary Taylor, James Monroe, James Madison, Jefferson Davis, and Robert E. Lee,” Crawley said.



His father, George Truly Crawley, is also linked to a historical figure. Nat Turner, a slave who led a rebellion to free slaves in 1831, was his father’s great uncle.



Another hobby he doesn’t get as much time to vote to these days is that of painting.



No, not houses. People and figures. This hobby, according to Crawley, was developed when he was about 14-years-old, and he expanded it vastly when he was in the military, especially during the down time he had when he was in Korea. Though he only has a few left, Crawley stated that he has done more than 200 portrait paintings.



In his profession, especially here at Dorn, Crawley has come across many people that have made an impact on him.



His comments include, “Ruth Mustard has a classy, professional style about her. I admire the way she carries herself’’; “David Brown, my supervisor, is good as gold. He is fair, low-key, and quiet. I have never seen him angry”; “I miss Mr. Bob Evans. He is personable and down-to-earth. He is a man that seems to be genuinely in touch with his creator”.



On the other hand, there are some who have characterized Crawley. “Though I have only known Ben about six months, he is a morally good person. His good reputation precedes him,” said EMS co-worker, William Dukes.



There are no plans for retirement on the horizon for Crawley. “I love the VA. The services everyone provides here is great; plus I have seen the changes that have come about here,” Crawley said.



Crawley added that he just wants to concentrate on doing his job. “This reminds me of the pride instilled in me when I was in the Army. I take pride in helping Veterans because that is our number one job.”



