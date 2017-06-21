Exchange Giving Away Three Signed Gronkowski Jerseys in Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter to win one of three jerseys autographed by New England Patriots Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski this summer during the P&G Gillette Shave Sweepstakes.



Through July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can submit a picture and story describing the craziest location they’ve shaved at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Three grand-prize winners will be awarded jerseys, each valued at approximately $350, while six runners-up will win Gillette shave packages, valued at a combined $233.



“A signed Gronk jersey would be the perfect centerpiece for any NFL fan’s collection,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Enter today—it could be you who ends up owning a unique piece of NFL memorabilia.”



Authorized shoppers age 18 and older may enter. The winner will be drawn at random on or about July 14. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

