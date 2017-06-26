Energy saving is top motivation for Dorn employee

Jennifer Scales

Dorn VAMC Public Affairs



Take a look around your work area. More than likely, there is something in your office, on your desk, or in the general vicinity which Sandy Thin Phu has initiated as part of her occupation as an energy engineer for the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.



“My job has a lot to do with utilities and water conservation,” Phu said. “I am involved in lots of projects which helps to conserve energy at Dorn.”



But her job is augmented by each and every person who works at the facility. Turning off lights when not needed and water faucets when not in use are just some of the ways to help in the reduction of energy consumption at Dorn.



Solar panels which are in place at parking lots 11, 12, and 13 are now actually providing free electricity for the complex. Anyone can monitor the amount of solar energy coming in from their usage by observing the solar usage monitor located in lobby of building 100 at the Dorn VA Medical Center.



Phu has been instrumental in overseeing several buildings and offices which now have sensor controlled light switches that adjust based upon occupancy or movement.



Another item in your area that may be worth mentioning would be the electrical surge protector extensions. Some of the sockets in the plugs are for extended use items, such as your computers. The other sockets may be use for short charge items, like batteries.



Phu’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. From the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 7 and other nationally recognized associations such as Green Globes and the Federal Engineering Management Program, Phu has been recognized individually or in a team in the years 2010, 2011, and 2017 for her participation.



Now claiming Columbia as her second home, Phu’s schooling began in her birth place of Viet Nam. However, after arriving in the United States when she turned 18, Phu attended college and achieved a double major in chemical and mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.



She credits her father with her avid interest in engineering. As a child, Phu followed him around as he went out and performed his duties as an electrician.



“The career field is hard,” Phu admits, but that does not keep her from remaining interested and excited to be a part of it. “When I was in school, the classes were mostly men. Only about two percent consisted of women.”



Meditation and traveling around the world are components of life that Phu enjoys when not involved in work. Country music, sewing, and drawing are also hobbies she reverts to in her spare time.



“During the aftermath of 9-11, I helped those at ground zero by providing meals and coffee to the firefighters,” Phu said.



Phu’s viewpoint for Veterans is not over the top…it’s one that everyone can share. “All Veterans need and deserve respect. They have served us with their life and sacrifice. Our respect is the least we can give to each of them,” Phu says.



So take a look around your office and see if you have energy saving devices, from lights to surge protectors. Even if you’re in doubt, Phu is available to provide you with correct answer and direct you to the appropriate equipment for saving money and energy.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2017 Date Posted: 06.26.2017 Story ID: 239211 Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US