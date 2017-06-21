SPAWAR Shares Thoughts on Regional Cybersecurity at San Diego Startup Week

Photo By Dawn Stankus | 170621-N-TN557-004 SAN DIEGO (June 21, 2017) – A spectator listens during a San...... read more read more Photo By Dawn Stankus | 170621-N-TN557-004 SAN DIEGO (June 21, 2017) – A spectator listens during a San Diego Cybersecurity Economy panel hosted by the city’s Cyber Center of Excellence. The panel discussion took place during San Diego Startup Week and consisted of public, private and academic cyber leaders, including Patrick Sullivan, executive director, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), who all shared their thoughts on the region’s cyber economic impact, trends and trajectory of the industry. (U.S. Navy photo by Dawn M. Stankus/Released) see less | View Image Page

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) participated in a cybersecurity economy panel during the 5th annual San Diego Startup Week (SDSW), June 21.



Once a year, SDSW brings together entrepreneurs from various industries to share progress, exchange resources, strengthen connections and celebrate the San Diego training innovation community. This year’s SDSW took place from June 19 to 23 and consisted of more than 250 events.



The cybersecurity economy panel, hosted by the city’s Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), supported one of 15 SDSW initiatives called #SECURESD. The panel discussion consisted of public, private and academic cyber leaders who shared their thoughts on the region’s cyber economic impact, trends and overall trajectory of the industry.



Patrick Sullivan, SPAWAR’s executive director, discussed the importance of having a command like SPAWAR in Southern California for cybersecurity readiness and cyber jobs.



“The requirement to grow the number of ships, aircraft and personnel, and to connect these elements together so that we [the United States] are an agile fighting force, is what SPAWAR provides the Navy for the future,” said Sullivan. “We can bring information to bear at a moment’s notice and we are able to react quicker than our adversary because of the new technology being developed. However, the Navy needs to work with large and small businesses that have new ideas in order to remain efficient and relevant. There are opportunities to do business with SPAWAR and our small business office really helps ease the procedures of doing business with the federal government.”



Joining Sullivan on the panel was Tom Caldwell, senior director software engineering, Webroot; Stephen Cobb, senior security researcher, ESET North America; Teresa Macklin, chief information security officer, California State University San Marcos; and Charles Renert, vice president cybersecurity, ViaSat.



“If you, [as a new entrepreneur, want] to inform in a new way, you have to keep in mind risk. You need to know how risk is assessed today,” said Renert. “People have great ideas out there, but one of the best ways to learn about this is to work alongside companies where there is a robust security program, so that they can share with you the challenges they have, things that are going right and going wrong. Today, SPAWAR, ViaSat and Cal State San Marcos – for example – are here because we live risk every day. We want to share our experiences with startups, with you. As a startup in San Diego, there is a good community here to help, guide and mentor young entrepreneurs in the realm of cybersecurity.”



Cybersecurity is one of the most important assets of any company and within Department of Defense organizations. The protection of consumer’s information, as well as the information of the company, is paramount to continued success and overall security.



With headlines of data breaches and compromised information daily, cybersecurity acts to respond and protect companies from being victims.



Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) is the Navy acquisition command which develops, delivers, and sustains advanced information warfare capabilities for warfighters. SPAWAR, along with its system centers, space field activity, and its partnership with three program executive offices provides the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions. With nearly 10,000 active-duty military and civilian professionals located around the world and close to the fleet, SPAWAR is at the forefront of research, engineering, and acquisition, keeping forces connected around the globe.