Combat readiness: Marines conduct a MCCRE

Marines with 1st Battalion 8th Marine Regiment conducted airfield seizures and urban operations during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 21.



Anything can happen while deployed in a forward environment, so training for every possible scenario gives the Marines an advantage.



“With our upcoming deployment, we need to be capable and ready for any possible situation that arises,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Decker, a platoon sergeant with 1/8. “The training that we are conducting allows us to seize airfields, buildings and islands; regardless of the conditions, weather or location, we are able to get the job done.”



Doing this kind of training builds the Marines’ confidence to apply it to a live scenario. This exercise also highlights the importance of training as if it was a real mission.



“This training benefits the Marines by solidifying the basics, practicing with blank rounds and participating in different scenarios,” said 1stLt. Arthur Johnson, a platoon commander with the battalion. “The ability to provide a realistic environment for these Marines only enhances their capabilities for when they need to apply this sort of training.”



The Marines faced multiple challenges while conducting this MCCRE, but were able to still accomplish the mission.



“There were times where we were waist deep in water to low crawling under bushes, but we managed to push through the harsh terrain and eliminate the enemy effectively,” said Decker.