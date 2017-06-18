STB command travels to Fenty for financial rodeo

“Most recently we visited FOB Fenty, which had a soft closure of its finance site,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, the senior enlisted advisor for the STB. “This location is now being serviced by finance rodeos. Being able to go out, visit and see one of their finance rodeos allowed the commander and I the opportunity to consider and identify the best methods to provide for Soldiers at outlying locations.”

The command team wanted to ensure the Soldiers, at more remote locations, know that their hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated.

“Soldiers need to know that their leadership values their contributions to the mission,” said Porras. “By showing up and recognizing Soldiers who are doing an outstanding job does just that. Our Soldiers are extremely smart and well versed at what they do daily. Allowing them to show the commander and I their level of expertise and dedication allows them to bring credit to their team as a whole.”

With the ability to travel to different locations in their area of responsibly, it allows them to get firsthand experience of what the Soldiers are dealing with at FOB Fenty and other locations throughout Afghanistan.

“Battle field circulation provide the commander with the ability to interact with their Soldiers and leaders at different locations. “The importance of BFCs cannot be overstated because, in addition to getting out to different sites, it gives the command team the opportunity to interact with the Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander of the STB. “When this happens, we have the opportunity to hear about any issues or concerns face-to-face. It allows us to address them and possibly make corrections on the spot. It also allows us the chance to commend the Soldiers for their performance and let them know how important they truly are to the unit and the mission.”

Husted expressed that no two BFC are the same, but the one thing that is always consistent is the Soldiers’ motivation and professionalism.

“Being able to get out to the different sites and interact with the Soldiers gives you an entirely different perspective than you get from the rear,” said Husted. “As the command team, we have the knowledge of what is supposed to be available and what is supposed to be happening, but sometimes things are different on the ground, so yes, being out on BFC gives us a greater understanding of the realities of the different missions.”

The mission of the STB requires its Soldiers and units to have a wide array of capacities including: financial services, force protection, mail distribution, mortuary affairs, and human resources.

The finical rodeo, provided by the STB, services the Soldiers and civilians that lives at FOB Fenty.

“FOB Fenty, like many other locations, has Soldiers that need the type of support that our units provide, whether it be mail, finance, customs support, or other areas we could assist,” said Porras. “Our Soldier who provide these services are constantly traveling to ensure unsupported units do not have to wait too long to receive the support that they deserve. I think our Soldiers providing support are doing a great job.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2017 Date Posted: 06.25.2017 23:18 Story ID: 239114 Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STB command travels to Fenty for financial rodeo, by SGT Christopher Schmiett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.